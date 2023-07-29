Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $257,000 in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESS opened at $237.31 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $300.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 122.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

