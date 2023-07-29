Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $269,000 in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Otter Tail by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Otter Tail by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 24.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTTR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Otter Tail Price Performance

Otter Tail stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $84.97.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $339.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.00 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 22.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Otter Tail Profile

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

See Also

