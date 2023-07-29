Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $276,000 in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

ALLY opened at $29.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

