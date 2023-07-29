Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $317,000 in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEP opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.84. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.94). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -352.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IEP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

