Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1,942.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 279,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 37,806 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 72,471 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

FLBR stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. The company has a market cap of $127.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $21.09.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

