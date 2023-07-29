Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $263,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of XSMO opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $47.16. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $42.49 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $199.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

