Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $283,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 437,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after buying an additional 210,122 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:FMAY opened at $39.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.