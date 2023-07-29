Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $290,000 Investment in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 140,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HACK stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $52.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $47.40.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

