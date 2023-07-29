Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $301,000 Investment in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,920 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,239,000 after purchasing an additional 458,382 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,184,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,436,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,515,000 after acquiring an additional 298,527 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 81,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 911,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.16. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 47.36%. The company had revenue of $662.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.62%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

