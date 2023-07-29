Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $103,805.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,389 shares of company stock worth $1,623,280 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exact Sciences Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

EXAS stock opened at $99.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

