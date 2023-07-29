Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SWK opened at $99.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.35. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 71.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.