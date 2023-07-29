Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of SWK opened at $99.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.35. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 71.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stanley Black & Decker
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.