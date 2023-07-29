Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 342 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 61.8% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 79.90%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

