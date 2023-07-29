Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $1,810,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in VICI Properties by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in VICI Properties by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

NYSE VICI opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.56%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

