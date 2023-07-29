Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Simec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

Shares of SIM opened at $34.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.91. Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.32.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $687.21 million during the quarter.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

