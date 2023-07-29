Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRND stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.48.

The Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (TRND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds index. TRND, a fund of funds, provides exposure to large- and mid-cap companies in developed markets including the US. Its underlying funds use momentum to toggle to cash at 50% or 100%.

