Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after buying an additional 527,005 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Illumina by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,873,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $579,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Illumina by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after purchasing an additional 351,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.68.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $192.44 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.03 and a 52 week high of $248.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.36.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

