Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,280.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.3% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $805,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $120.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.14. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $121.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 93.07%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,920 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,062 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

