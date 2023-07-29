Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,427 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Haleon by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HLN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Haleon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon Price Performance

HLN opened at $8.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

