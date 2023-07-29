Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 187 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $127.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average of $112.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $127.73.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.