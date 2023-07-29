Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,454 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 250,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.08. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,910.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,350 shares of company stock worth $11,899,881 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

