Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 436 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 372.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,631 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $58.47 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $771.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.54.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

