Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 46,751 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 87.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,751 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 102,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 292,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 704,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 581,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,354,000 after purchasing an additional 45,981 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCHZ stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.45. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

