Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 179,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,438,000 after purchasing an additional 90,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.92.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $301.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.04.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.