Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YEAR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:YEAR opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $50.62.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

