Bank of America Raises Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $265.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $237.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE UNP opened at $232.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.09 and a 200-day moving average of $202.27. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

