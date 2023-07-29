Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Shares Gap Down to $42.41

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.41, but opened at $38.33. Barnes Group shares last traded at $40.52, with a volume of 108,966 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on B shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 368.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 581.82%.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 275.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

