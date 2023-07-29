Benin Management CORP Sells 281 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Benin Management CORP reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,792 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 6.0% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $338.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.47. The company has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

