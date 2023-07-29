Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $132.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 314.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. CICC Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.05.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

