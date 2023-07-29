BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stake Lowered by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BILL by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,250,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,842,000 after buying an additional 1,858,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BILL by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,309,000 after buying an additional 167,757 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BILL by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BILL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,308,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,357,867.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,709 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Up 3.7 %

BILL stock opened at $124.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.74. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 1.93. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $179.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BILL from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BILL from $110.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

BILL Company Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

