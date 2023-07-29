BMO Capital Markets Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $455.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $455.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $389.17.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.4 %

DPZ opened at $400.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.34. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $417.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

