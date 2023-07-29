Brokerages Set McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) PT at $320.55

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $320.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $294.03 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.88.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

