Brokerages Set The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Price Target at $85.46

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.46.

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $101.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE HIG opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.23. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

