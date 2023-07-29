C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $100.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

