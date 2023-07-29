CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in CarMax by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in CarMax by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 133,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in CarMax by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $82.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.70 and its 200-day moving average is $72.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,371.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,629,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

