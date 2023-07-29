Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $42.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stephens to $42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVNA. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $15.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.16.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. Carvana has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $58.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 3.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carvana by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,754,000 after buying an additional 5,554,691 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP purchased a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $50,756,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Carvana by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after buying an additional 3,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $14,102,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Carvana by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after buying an additional 2,752,097 shares during the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.