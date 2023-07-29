Channel Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Channel Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $132.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 314.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,825 shares of company stock worth $8,546,865 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.05.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

