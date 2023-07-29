Citigroup Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $385.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $263.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.65.

Shares of META stock opened at $325.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.96 and a 200-day moving average of $223.07. The company has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 22.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

