Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given New $71.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

KO opened at $62.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 470,786 shares of company stock valued at $30,019,224. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Coca-Cola by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 13.5% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

