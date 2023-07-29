Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $62.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,786 shares of company stock valued at $30,019,224 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 81,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,090,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,331,000 after buying an additional 549,847 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 29.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,305,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,831,000 after buying an additional 269,805 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.1% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 190,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 23,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

