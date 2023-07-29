CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.26. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $688.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.30 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 28.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

