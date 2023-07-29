Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Down to $18.92

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.92, but opened at $18.23. Constellium shares last traded at $19.32, with a volume of 330,288 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSTM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellium by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 65.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Constellium by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

