CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 411.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CorVel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

CRVL opened at $204.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.25 and a 200-day moving average of $191.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.04. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $135.81 and a 1-year high of $221.82.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.44 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 33.16%.

In other news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total value of $535,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total value of $535,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,300 shares of company stock valued at $837,580. Insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

