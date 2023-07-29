Coty (NYSE:COTY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

COTY has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43. Coty has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coty will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Coty by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Coty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Coty by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

