Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.97 and a 200-day moving average of $104.72. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.72 and a 52 week high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $832.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.71 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRL. TheStreet cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $103.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.