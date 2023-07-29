Craig Hallum Boosts Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $48.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SYM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $32.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Shares of SYM opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.51 and a beta of 1.43. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $53.83.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) purchased 17,825,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,825,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000,001.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,016.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) bought 17,825,312 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $500,000,001.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,876,767 shares of company stock worth $501,752,086. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter worth $13,919,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 197.8% in the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

