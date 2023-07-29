Credit Suisse Group Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $262.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UNP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

UNP opened at $232.77 on Thursday. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The firm has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,662,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,266 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,347,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

