Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Position Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cutera were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,371,000 after purchasing an additional 88,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,314,000 after purchasing an additional 89,675 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cutera by 17.9% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 774,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cutera by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Cutera by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 671,309 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,685,000 after purchasing an additional 75,096 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CUTR. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Cutera from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cutera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Cutera Stock Performance

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $20.05 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $54.04. The stock has a market cap of $397.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.96). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

