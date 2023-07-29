Cwm LLC Acquires 2,659 Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report) by 85.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNYA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,403,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,136,000 after acquiring an additional 344,674 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 191,711 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 2,318.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 157,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 151,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 2,318.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 157,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 151,405 shares during the last quarter.

CNYA stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.46.

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

