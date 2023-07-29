Cwm LLC Acquires 2,688 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $570,228.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,808,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,819,636.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $570,228.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,808,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,819,636.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,959,599 shares of company stock worth $27,683,472. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 10.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

PLTR opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.