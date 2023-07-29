Cwm LLC Acquires 581 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,225,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ITB opened at $88.96 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.13.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

